OSCE Chairperson-in-Office arrives in Ukraine

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden Ann Linde has arrived in Ukraine on a two-day working visit, the Swedish Embassy in Ukraine has said on Twitter.

Censor.NET reports citing post on Twitter.

"Welcome to Ukraine, Ann Linde! We are thrilled your first trip as Chairperson of the OSCE is to Ukraine," the embassy said.

Ukraine is the first country that Linde visits as OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, which is a sign of Ukraine being a priority on the OSCE agenda in 2021.

During her visit, Linde will hold talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv. They will discuss a number of topics, including the security situation in the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas and Crimea, efforts to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian conflict peacefully, and support for the OSCE's activities.

Linde and Kuleba will also visit the area of the Joint Forces Operation in Donbas. She will personally get acquainted with the activities of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine and the consequences of Russian aggression against Ukraine.