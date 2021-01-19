Kyiv reports 637 new COVID-19 cases, including 16 deaths

Kyiv city has recorded 637 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total number to 123,634, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.

"Some 637 new coronavirus patients were registered in Kyiv over the past day. Sixteen people died. In total, 2,211 coronavirus deaths have been confirmed in the capital since the start of the pandemic," the mayor wrote on his Telegram channel.

Among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 361 women aged 18-94 years; 11 girls aged between 4 months and 16 years; 260 men aged 18-87 years; and 5 boys aged between 3 months and 15 years.

Also, 14 health workers fell ill with COVID-19 over the past day.

At the same time, 1,015 people recovered in Kyiv over the past day. In total, 49,088 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As of January 19, Ukraine reported 1,167,655 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 3,939 new cases recorded over the past 24 hours.