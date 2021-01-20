Ukraine reports 4,383 new coronavirus cases

A total of 4,383 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,172,038, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 4,383 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of January 20, 2021. In particular, those who have fallen ill are 161 children and 239 health workers," he wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday, January 20.

He said that 212 deaths, 14,501 recoveries and 2,011 hospitalizations were recorded in Ukraine on January 19.

Stepanov said that 45,790 coronavirus tests, including 26,792 PCR tests and 18,998 ELISA tests, had been performed in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

Read more: Ukraine does not buy or plan to buy PCR tests produced in Russia

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 21,258 people have died and 900,749 have recovered from COVID-19 in Ukraine.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was registered in Kyiv (606), Zaporizhia region (423), Kharkiv region (335), Kyiv region (226), and Odesa region (223).

A total of 3,939 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on January 18.