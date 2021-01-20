Dry cargo shipwreck in Black Sea: Ukrainian sailors return home

The Ukrainian sailors, rescued from the sunken dry cargo Arvin arrived in Odesa on January 20. Oleg Nikolenko, the spokesman of Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reported that on Wednesday.

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

According to the official, the fate of another three seamen remains uncertain.

On January 17, dry cargo ship Arvin sunk off the coast of Turkey, in the Black Sea. According to the reports, the disaster took place near the town of Bartin. Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reported that 10 Ukrainians and two foreign citizens were aboard. Six people were saved. As of early January 18, the bodies of three deceased sailors were found.

