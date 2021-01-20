Kyiv confirms 606 new COVID-19 cases

Kyiv city has recorded 606 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total number to 124,240, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 606 new coronavirus patients were registered in Kyiv over the past day. Sixteen people died. In total, 2,227 coronavirus deaths have been confirmed in the capital since the start of the pandemic," the mayor said at a briefing on January 20.

Among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 360 women aged 18-99 years; 10 girls aged between 1 month and 16 years; 223 men aged 18-89 years; and 13 boys aged between 2 months and 17 years.

Also, 16 health workers fell ill with COVID-19 over the past day.

At the same time, 1,251 people recovered in Kyiv over the past day. In total, 50,339 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As of January 20, Ukraine reported 1,172,038 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 4,383 new cases recorded over the past 24 hours.