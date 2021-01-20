OSCE Chairperson-in-Office believes that Donbas conflict will not be frozen
OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden Ann Linde believes that the armed conflict in Donbas will not turn into a frozen one and advises Ukraine to avoid such definitions.
As reported by Censor.NET.
She said this in an interview with the Yevropeiska Pravda online media outlet.
