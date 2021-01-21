Ukraine reports 5,583 new coronavirus cases

A total of 5,583 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,177,621, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 5,583 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of January 21, 2021. In particular, those who have fallen ill are 173 children and 229 health workers," he wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday, January 21.

He said that 241 deaths, 13,981 recoveries and 1,811 hospitalizations were recorded in Ukraine on January 20.

Stepanov said that 41,597 coronavirus tests, including 24,504 PCR tests and 17,093 ELISA tests, had been performed in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 21,499 people have died and 914,730 have recovered from COVID-19 in Ukraine.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was registered in Kyiv (595), Zaporizhia region (358), Lviv region (337), Kharkiv region (302), and Dnipropetrovsk region (295).

A total of 4,383 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on January 19.