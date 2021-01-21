Kyiv reports 595 new COVID-19 cases

Kyiv city has recorded 595 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total number to 124,835, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.

"Some 595 new coronavirus patients were registered in Kyiv over the past day. Nineteen people died. In total, 2,246 coronavirus deaths have been confirmed in the capital since the start of the pandemic," the mayor wrote on his Telegram channel.

Among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 353 women aged 18-88 years; 7 girls aged 9-17 years; 225 men aged 18-89 years; and 10 boys aged between 2 months and 17 years.

Also, 18 health workers fell ill with COVID-19 over the past day.

Read more: Ukraine reports 5,583 new coronavirus cases

At the same time, 1,807 people recovered in Kyiv over the past day. In total, 52,146 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As of January 21, Ukraine reported 1,177,621 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 5,583 new cases recorded over the past 24 hours.