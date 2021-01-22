Kyiv reports 507 new COVID-19 cases – Klitschko

Kyiv city has recorded 507 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total number to 125,342, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 507 new coronavirus patients were registered in Kyiv over the past day. Fourteen people died. In total, 2,260 coronavirus deaths have been confirmed in the capital since the start of the pandemic," the mayor said at a briefing on Friday, January 22.

Among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 282 women aged 18-88 years; 3 girls aged 14-17 years; 216 men aged 18-91 years; and 6 boys aged 11-16 years.

At the same time, 2,854 people recovered in Kyiv over the past day. In total, 55,000 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As of January 22, Ukraine reported 1,182,969 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 5,348 new cases recorded over the past 24 hours.