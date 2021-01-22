Meeting of Normandy Four leaders' advisers postponed – President’s Office
A meeting of advisers to the leaders of the Normandy format countries, planned to be held via videoconference today, has been tentatively postponed until January 27.
As reported by Censor.NET.
Yermak's spokesperson Dariia Zarivna said this in a commentary to Ukrinform.
"The meeting has been tentatively rescheduled for January 27," she said.
On January 12, Berlin hosted a Normandy format meeting at the level of political advisers. Following the negotiations, the Ukrainian side announced that the next meeting via videoconference could take place on January 22.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password