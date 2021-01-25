Ukraine reports 2,516 new coronavirus cases

A total of 2,516 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,194,328, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 2,516 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of January 25, 2021. In particular, those who have fallen ill are 95 children and 87 health workers," he wrote on his Facebook page on Monday, January 25.

He said that 63 deaths, 5,783 recoveries and 1,166 hospitalizations were recorded in Ukraine on January 25.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 21,924 people have died and 953,297 have recovered from COVID-19 in Ukraine.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was registered in Zaporizhia region (241), Ivano-Frankivsk region (238), Odesa region (166), Chernivtsi region (160), and in Kyiv (146).

A total of 3,915 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on January 23.