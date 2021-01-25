Kyiv reports 146 new COVID-19 cases

Kyiv city has recorded 146 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total number to 126,264, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.

"Some 146 new coronavirus patients were registered in Kyiv over the past day. Five people died. In total, 2,283 coronavirus deaths have been confirmed in the capital since the start of the pandemic," the mayor wrote on his Telegram channel.

Among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 83 women aged 22-81 years; a 3-year-old girl; 58 men aged 18-83 years; and 4 boys aged between 7 months and 16 years.

Also, one health worker fell ill with COVID-19 over the past day.

At the same time, 626 people recovered in Kyiv over the past day. In total, 58,513 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As of January 25, Ukraine reported 1,194,328 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 2,516 new cases recorded over the past 24 hours.