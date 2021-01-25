Stepanov comments on possible introduction of ‘vaccine passports’

Health Minister of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov believes that the introduction of ‘coronavirus vaccine passports’ will not solve all problems.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Introduction of immunity passport is a very delicate discussion. There is an international vaccine certificate. Such forms have been used, for example, regarding yellow fever vaccine. I do not rule out that something like this may happen. But again [it is still unknown] for what and how it will be used. We must not forget that we have a category of citizens who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons, they have allergic reactions ... what should we do with such a person?" Stepanov said on the air of Ukraine 24 TV channel.

The minister expressed an opinion that "immunity passport" will not solve all the problems.

"Probably, there may be some restrictions. We can imagine that when you came to a country and you may not self-isolate or conduct a test, and if you don’t [have an immunity passport], you should self-isolate. There is a discriminatory moment," Stepanov added.

As reported, Greece urged to introduce a single EU COVID-19vaccine certificate.

The EU heads of state and government discussed the possibility of introducing such a certificate during a video conference on January 21, agreeing to continue discussions to clarify the procedure for its introduction.