Ukrainian delegation to PACE challenges Russian delegation's credentials

The Ukrainian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has challenged the Russian delegation's credentials, Ukrainian delegation member and deputy from the European Solidarity faction Oleksiy Honcharenko said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The credentials of the Russian delegation have just been officially challenged at the PACE meeting," Honcharenko said on Facebook on Monday.

The decision was backed by 38 deputies, while only 30 votes were necessary, he said.

Now the matter will be referred to the Monitoring Committee, which will prepare a relevant report, and the Committee on Rules of Procedure, which will prepare an opinion, Honcharenko said. The report and the opinion will be submitted for the consideration of the assembly, which will make the final decision.