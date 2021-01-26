Seven ceasefire violations in Donbas, Ukrainian soldier wounded

Over the past day, January 25, the Russian invaders violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas seven times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group ‘North’, the armed formations of the Russian Federation opened fire from 120mm mortars, anti-tank missile system, tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns and heavy machine guns near Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk); grenade machine guns, hand-held antitank grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms – outside Khutir Vilnyi," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

One Ukrainian soldier was wounded in the shelling.

In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group "East", the occupiers used grenade machine guns, heavy machine guns and small arms near Taramchuk (29km south-west of Donetsk); small arms – in the area of Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol); small arms and under-barrel grenade launcher – outside Vodiane in the Sea of Azov area.

Ukrainian defenders opened fire in response to the enemy attacks.

The OSCE representatives were informed about the ceasefire violations through the Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC).

Today, January 26, no ceasefire violations have been recorded in the JFO area.