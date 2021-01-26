Ukraine reports 2,779 new COVID-19 cases

As of January 26, Ukraine has reported 1,197,107 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 2,779 new cases recorded over the past 24 hours.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 2,779 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of January 26, 2021. In particular, 95 children and 175 health workers contracted COVID-19," Health Minister Maksym Stepanov posted.

According to him, 133 deaths, 12,538 recoveries and 891 hospitalizations were registered in Ukraine on January 26.

In addition, 32,030 coronavirus tests, including 16,589 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 15,441 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, were performed in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Ukraine, 22,057 deaths and 965,835 recoveries have been recorded and 6,125,257 PCR tests have been performed.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past day was registered in Kyiv city (375), Zaporizhzhia region (276), Ivano-Frankivsk region (255), Odesa region (211) and Kharkiv region (207).