Kyiv confirms 375 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv city has recorded 375 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total number to 126,639, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

"Some 375 new COVID-19 patients were registered in Kyiv over the past day. Nine people died. In total, 2,292 coronavirus deaths have been confirmed in the capital since the start of the pandemic," the mayor wrote on his Telegram channel.

Among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 210 women aged 18-85 years; 4 girls aged between 6 months and 13 years; 154 men aged 23-87 years; and 7 boys aged 5-17 years.

Also, six health workers fell ill with COVID-19 over the past day.

Over the past day, 1,639 people recovered in the capital. In total, 60,152 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As of January 26, Ukraine has reported 1,197,107 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 2,779 new cases recorded over the past 24 hours.