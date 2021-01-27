Ukraine reports 3,776 new coronavirus cases

A total of 3,776 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,200,883, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 3,776 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of January 27, 2021. In particular, those who have fallen ill are 115 children and 172 health workers," he wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday, January 27.

He said that 145 deaths, 14,250 recoveries and 2,430 hospitalizations were recorded in Ukraine on January 26.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 22,202 people have died and 980,085 have recovered from COVID-19 in Ukraine.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was registered in Kyiv (437), Kyiv region (276), Kharkiv region (238), Lviv region (221), and Zaporizhia region (204).

A total of 2,779 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on January 25.