Kyiv reports 437 new COVID-19 cases

Kyiv city has recorded 437 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total number to 127,076, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 437 new coronavirus patients were registered in Kyiv over the past day. Sixteen people died. In total, 2,308 coronavirus deaths have been confirmed in the capital since the start of the pandemic," the mayor said at an online briefing on January 27.

Among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 254 women aged 19-93 years; 2 girls aged 1-2 years; 161 men aged 20-99 years; and 9 boys aged between 1 month and 15 years.

Also, 18 health workers fell ill with COVID-19 over the past day.

At the same time, 2,201 people recovered in Kyiv over the past day. In total, 62,353 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As of January 27, Ukraine reported 1,200,883 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 3,776 new cases recorded over the past 24 hours.