Rada proposed to allow Ukrainians to have dual citizenship – bill

Ukrainian parliamentarians propose to amend the Ukrainian legislation, which will allow citizens to have dual citizenship.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

The corresponding bill No. 4640 "On amendments to some laws of Ukraine regarding the legal provision of foreign citizenship (allegiance) to citizens of Ukraine" is registered in the Verkhovna Rada, the website of the parliament reports.

The authors of the bill propose to amend the Law of Ukraine "On Citizenship", which provide citizens of Ukraine with the right to obtain citizenship (nationality) of a foreign state without losing the citizenship of Ukraine.

The proposed amendments also allow foreigners to obtain Ukrainian citizenship without renouncing the citizenship of their country.