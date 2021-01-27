ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
9758 visitors online
News Ukrainian Politics
20 132 224
citizenship (142) dual citizenship (12) Servant of People party (91) Oleh Dunda (2)

Rada proposed to allow Ukrainians to have dual citizenship – bill

News Censor.NET Ukrainian Politics

Ukrainian parliamentarians propose to amend the Ukrainian legislation, which will allow citizens to have dual citizenship.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax

The corresponding bill No. 4640 "On amendments to some laws of Ukraine regarding the legal provision of foreign citizenship (allegiance) to citizens of Ukraine" is registered in the Verkhovna Rada, the website of the parliament reports.

The authors of the bill propose to amend the Law of Ukraine "On Citizenship", which provide citizens of Ukraine with the right to obtain citizenship (nationality) of a foreign state without losing the citizenship of Ukraine.

Watch more: Dubinsky asks Ukraine's President for personal meeting

The proposed amendments also allow foreigners to obtain Ukrainian citizenship without renouncing the citizenship of their country.

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 