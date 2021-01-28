Kyiv reports 396 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv city has recorded 396 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total number to 127,472, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.

"Some 396 new coronavirus patients were registered in Kyiv over the past day. Eighteen people died. In total, 2,326 coronavirus deaths have been confirmed in the capital since the start of the pandemic," the mayor wrote.

Among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 210 women aged 18-93 years; 7 girls aged 3-17 years; 173 men aged 18-84 years; and 6 boys aged 6-16 years. In particular, 10 health workers fell ill with COVID-19 over the past day.

Read more: Kyiv reports 437 new COVID-19 cases

At the same time, 1,634 people recovered in Kyiv over the past day. In total, 63,987 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As of January 28, Ukraine reported 1,206,412 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 5,529 new cases recorded over the past 24 hours.