Ukraine to apply for increase in Pfizer vaccines within COVAX
Ukraine will submit an additional request to COVAX Facility to increase the number of Pfizer vaccines.
"Since April, COVAX expects an increase in vaccines, and we are also interested in continuing this partnership. First of all, it is expected that by February 14, Ukraine will submit an additional request to increase the number of Pfizer vaccines which are to be received in the 2nd quarter of 2021," Deputy Health Minister of Ukraine Ihor Ivashchenko said at a briefing.
As reported, Ukraine will receive 8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine within the COVAX Facility. The delivery of the first batch of 117,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine is expected in mid-February.
