Arakhamia does not exclude possibility of creating parliamentary coalition with Batkivschyna
Head of the parliamentary faction of the Servant of the People party David Arakhamia does not exclude the possibility of creating a coalition with the Batkivschyna faction in the Verkhovna Rada.
"We [with leader of Batkivschyna Yulia Tymoshenko] did not discuss anything about the coalition, but everything is possible in the country," Arakhamia told journalists in Kyiv on Monday.
He said the Servant of the People faction, as a mono-majority, has never worked "in a coalition regime" and this may be unusual, "because more issues will have to be coordinated with each other."
"But as for a potential coalition agreement with either Tymoshenko or with another faction or group, this is an open dialogue," Arakhamia said.
Earlier at a briefing on Monday, Tymoshenko, answering a question about the possible creation of a coalition with the Servant of the People faction and the Dovira parliamentary group, said: "I believe that now all national forces, without exception, should gather and unite in order to return Ukraine on the path of development, objections, formation [...] This is where we need to unite. If the president initiates such a unification, a total, comprehensive unification, in order to save Ukraine and the Ukrainian nation, we will take part in this."
