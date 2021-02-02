Ukraine reports 2,394 new coronavirus cases

A total of 2,394 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,223,879, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.

"Some 2,394 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of February 2, 2021. In particular, those who have fallen ill are 117 children and 213 health workers," he wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday, February 2.

He said that 156 deaths, 11,457 recoveries, and 833 hospitalizations were recorded in Ukraine on February 1.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Kyiv (285), Ivano-Frankivsk region (278), Zaporizhia region (217), Chernivtsi region (159), and Kharkiv region (158).

A total of 2,030 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on February 1.