Ukraine reports 3,285 new coronavirus cases

A total of 3,285 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,227,164, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook

"Some 3,285 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of February 3, 2021. In particular, those who have fallen ill are 156 children and 186 health workers," he wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday, February 3.

He said that 165 deaths, 10,101 recoveries, and 2,159 hospitalizations were recorded in Ukraine on February 2.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Kyiv (330), Ivano-Frankivsk region (298), Kharkiv region (230), Zaporizhia region (211), and Poltava region (192).

Read more: Ukraine reports 2,394 new coronavirus cases

A total of 2,394 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on February 2.