Mortality rate from COVID-19 in Ukraine is 2% - Liashko

Deputy Minister of Health, Chief State Sanitary Doctor Viktor Liashko has said that the mortality rate from COVID-19 in Ukraine is 2%.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Our mortality rate [from COVID-19] is slightly less than 2%. This is a good rate compared to the global and European rates. At the same time, the highest mortality rate has been registered in Kirovohrad region - 3.3%, but Kirovohrad region is the region with the lowest number of patients, that is why the mortality rate in this area is the highest. The lowest mortality rate has been recorded in Rivne and Cherkasy regions," Liashko said.

According to him, out of more than 22,000 deaths from COVID-19 recorded during the pandemic, 84% were people aged 60 years and over.

Liashko also added that between March 2020 and January 2021, Ukraine conducted 6,257,875 PCR tests, of which 23% were positive (1,471,224). Ukraine also conducted 3,757,160 ELISA tests, of which 15% were positive (584,581). In total, more than 1.2 million COVID-19 cases have been laboratory-confirmed in Ukraine since the start of the pandemic.