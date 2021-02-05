Ukraine reports 4,923 new coronavirus cases

A total of 4,923 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,237,169, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.

"Some 4,923 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of February 5, 2021. In particular, those who have fallen ill are 230 children and 222 health workers," he wrote on his Facebook page on Friday, February 5.

He said that 158 deaths, 8,185 recoveries, and 1,885 hospitalizations were recorded in Ukraine on February 4.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Ivano-Frankivsk region (433), Lviv region (406), Zaporizhia region (334), Kyiv (321), and Dnipropetrovsk region (287).

A total of 5,082 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on February 3.