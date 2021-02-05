New structure of Armed Forces, control system proves effective – Khomchak

The new structure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the control system has proven effective and was praised by Ukraine's international partners, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel General Ruslan Khomchak said in connection with the anniversary of the completion of the first stage of reforming the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The new troop structure and control system has proven effective and was highly praised by our international partners, in particular, during the strategic command and staff exercises Joint Efforts - 2020. During the Joint Forces Operation, it is being tested for strength in real combat conditions, ensuring a reliable containment of the Russian aggressor in the East of our country," Khomchak said in a statement published on Friday.

He said that on February 5, 2020, in pursuance of the joint Directive of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, new commands were created - the Joint Forces Command, the Medical Forces Command, the Support Forces Command, the Logistics Forces Command and the Command of the Communications and Cyber Security Forces. The transformed and tested structure presupposes a clear delineation of powers between military command and control bodies under the NATO principles.

Read more: Ukraine needs to maintain progress in implementing reforms – U.S. Department of State

"I would like to thank the personnel of the newly created commands for their willingness to change, support and stability, adherence to principles and responsibility. After all, this is only the beginning of the implementation of practical steps on the way to NATO, which I have the honor to take. I am sure that we will successfully overcome it by making our contribution to Ukraine's acquisition of full membership in the Alliance for the security and prosperity of our state," Khomchak said.