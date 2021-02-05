Kyiv reports 321 new coronavirus cases

The city of Kyiv has confirmed 321 new coronavirus cases in the past day, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Censor.NET reports citing his channel on Telegram.

"In Kyiv, 321 new coronavirus patients have been recorded over the past day. Ten people have died. In total, 2,414 lethal cases from the virus have been recorded in the capital since the start of the pandemic. A total number of confirmed cases have reached 129,827," he said at a briefing.

According to Klitschko, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 180 women aged 18-85 years; 6 girls aged 1-17 years; 134 men aged 18-87 years; an 11-year-old boy. In particular, 15 health workers are among new COVID-19 patients.

At the same time, 1,841 people have recovered in Kyiv over the course of the past day. In total, 77,813 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As reported, a total of 1,237,169 coronavirus cases were recorded in Ukraine on February 5, including 4,923 new COVID-19 cases registered in the past 24 hours.