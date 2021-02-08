Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas four times, one Ukrainian soldier wounded

Over the past day, February 7, four ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group ‘Skhid’, the Russian occupation troops opened fire from tripod-mounted anti-tank grenade launchers and sniper’s weapons to shell Ukrainian positions near Novomykhailivka (28km south-west of Donetsk). As a result of the shelling, one Ukrainian defender received a gunshot wound," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group ‘North’, the enemy fired automatic mounted and hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and small arms near the village of Zolote 4. The armed formations of the Russian Federation carried out remote mining of the territory near the positions of our defenders in the area of Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk) with POM-2 mines.

Read more: Invaders fire grenade launchers near Hnutove and Vodiane

Today, February 8, no ceasefire violations have been recorded in the JFO area.