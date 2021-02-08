Ukraine reports 2,141 new coronavirus cases

A total of 2,141 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,244,849, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook

"Some 2,141 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of February 8, 2021. In particular, those who have fallen ill are 130 children and 71 health workers," he wrote on his Facebook page on Monday, February 8.

He said that 47 deaths, 2,697 recoveries, and 1,020 hospitalizations were recorded in Ukraine on February 7.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Ivano-Frankivsk region (398), Zhytomyr region (176), Dnipropetrovsk region (143), Chernivtsi region (321), and Zakarpattia region (133).

Read more: Stepanov: COVID-19 vaccination information portal to be launched next week

A total of 3,370 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on February 6.