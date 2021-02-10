NABU launches probe into procurement of COVID-19 vaccine
News Censor.NET Ukrainian Politics Incidents Health
Acting Head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office Maksym Hryschuk has confirmed information about the launch of an investigation into criminal case on the procurement of a vaccine against coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.
As reported by Censor.NET.
"NABU has indeed launched an investigation into the procurement of the vaccine," Hryschuk said at a briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.
However, he did not specify the details of the investigation and names, noting only that the case was opened in February 2021.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...