ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
12157 visitors online
News Ukrainian PoliticsIncidentsHealth
7 619 23
National Anti-Corruption Bureau (491) vaccine (128) investigation (363)

NABU launches probe into procurement of COVID-19 vaccine

News Censor.NET Ukrainian Politics Incidents Health

NABU launches probe into procurement of COVID-19 vaccine

Acting Head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office Maksym Hryschuk has confirmed information about the launch of an investigation into criminal case on the procurement of a vaccine against coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"NABU has indeed launched an investigation into the procurement of the vaccine," Hryschuk said at a briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

However, he did not specify the details of the investigation and names, noting only that the case was opened in February 2021.

Read more: NABU conducts searches at Energoatom

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 