NABU conducts searches at Energoatom

Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) Artem Sytnyk confirmed the information about searches conducted at the National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom in the case of the sale of electricity.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"This [information from MP Geo Leros] is true. Searches are underway, authorized by the High Anti-Corruption Court [HACC]," Sytnyk said at a briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

At the same time, he said that the case concerns the sale of electricity to a number of commercial structures.

