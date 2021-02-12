Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas five times, two Ukrainian soldiers killed

Over the past day, February 11, five ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas. As a result of the enemy shelling, two Ukrainian soldiers were killed.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The armed formations of the Russian Federation used sniper’s weapons to fire at Ukrainian positions near Zaitseve (62km north-east of Donetsk). A Russian sniper seriously wounded a serviceman of the Joint Forces. Despite the aid provided, he died during the evacuation," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

The occupiers opened fire from a heavy machine gun on Ukrainian positions near Novomykhailivka (28km south-west of Donetsk). As a result of the shelling, one of the defenders of Ukraine was killed.

In addition, the enemy opened fire from a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher near Vodiane in the Sea of Azov area and from an under-barrel grenade launcher in the area of Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk).

Also, the invaders fired grenade launchers of various systems and a heavy machine gun outside Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk).

Ukrainian defenders gave an adequate response to the shelling of the armed formations of the Russian Federation.

The OSCE representatives were informed about all the facts of ceasefire violations through the Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC).

Today, February 12, no ceasefire violations have been recorded in the JFO area.

The situation in the JFO area remains controlled by Ukrainian soldiers.