Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas four times

Over the past day, February 16, Russian invaders violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas four times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group ‘East’, the Russian-occupation troops opened fire from 82mm mortars on Ukrainian positions near Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk); tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns and under-barrel grenade launchers – outside Vodiane in the Sea of Azov area," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group "North", the armed formations of the Russian Federation used sniping weapons in the area of Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk).

The OSCE representatives were informed about the facts of ceasefire violations through the Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC). Ukrainian defenders fired back in response to aimed enemy shelling.

Today, February 17, no ceasefire violations have been recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area. The situation in the JFO area remains controlled by Ukrainian troops.