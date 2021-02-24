Invaders launch 20 attacks in Donbas. One Ukrainian soldier killed

Over the past day, February 23, twenty ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The armed formations of the Russian Federation opened fire from 82mm mortars and grenade launchers of various systems and small arms on Ukrainian positions near the village of Zaitseve (62km north-east of Donetsk). As a result of the enemy shelling, one serviceman was killed and another soldier was wounded," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

The enemy fired 120mm mortars and tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns outside Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk). Ukrainian positions in the area of Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk) came under heavy machine gun, small arms and sniping weapons fire. As a result of the shelling, a Ukrainian defender received a gunshot wound.

Russian-occupation troops also used grenade launchers of various systems and heavy machine guns to open fire near Shumy (41km north of Donetsk); grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns and small arms – outside Prychepylivka (50km north-west of Luhansk) and Katerynivka (64km west of Luhansk).

In the area of Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk), Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk), Zolote-4 (59km west of Luhansk) and Myronivsky (75km north-east of Donetsk), the enemy fired several shots from tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns; outside Hnutove (20km north-east of Mariupol) – from grenade machine guns; near Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol) and Novoselivka Druha (36km north-east of Mariupol) – from hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers.

Ukrainian troops opened fire in response to the enemy shelling. The OSCE representatives were informed about the ceasefire violations through the Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC).

Today, February 24, the situation in the JFO area remains controlled by Ukrainian soldiers. No ceasefire violations have been recorded.