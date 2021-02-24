Ukraine reports 5,850 new coronavirus cases

A total of 5,850 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,317,694, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.

"Some 5,850 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of February 24, 2021. Among those who have fallen ill are 316 children and 271 health workers," he wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday, February 24.

He said that 152 deaths, 3,645 recoveries, and 3,049 hospitalizations were recorded in Ukraine on February 22.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Vinnytsia region (601), Ivano-Frankivsk region (600), Kyiv (547), Chernivtsi region (524), and Zakarpattia region (389).

A total of 4,182 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on February 22.