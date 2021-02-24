Kharkiv City Council terminates Kernes’ powers in connection with his death

Kharkiv City Council at its session on Wednesday made a decision on the early termination of the powers of mayor Hennadiy Kernes.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"To take into account the fact of the death of Kharkiv mayor Hennadiy Adolfovych Kernes on December 16, 2020, in connection with which it is considered that the powers of Kharkiv mayor were terminated early from the date of his death," the decision says.

