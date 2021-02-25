Ukraine reports 8,147 new coronavirus cases

A total of 8,147 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,325,841, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.

"Some 8,147 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of February 25, 2021. Among those who have fallen ill are 483 children and 301 health workers," he wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday, February 25.

He said that 135 deaths, 3,889 recoveries, and 2,770 hospitalizations were recorded in Ukraine on February 24.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Ivano-Frankivsk region (711), Zhytomyr region (711), Zakarpattia region (654), Kyiv (652), and Vinnytsia region (639).

A total of 5,850 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on February 23.