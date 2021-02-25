Supreme Court receives claim of MP Kozak on appealing NSDC sanctions

The Supreme Court of Ukraine received a lawsuit from MP of Ukraine Taras Kozak (from the Opposition Platform - For Life faction) to appeal against the decree of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi on the enactment of the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) regarding the application of personal sanctions against the MP.

The court's press service said on the Facebook page, on February 24, the Administrative Court of Cassation within the Supreme Court received a lawsuit, which appeals against the presidential decree on the NSDC decision on the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) dated February 2, 2021, according to which, sanctions were applied to the plaintiff, Kozak.

"The claim, which was submitted to the court, was assigned the registration number of case - №9901/39/21," the court said.