Occupiers violate ceasefire in Donbas seven times. Ukrainian soldier killed

Over the past day, February 28, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas seven times, killing a Ukrainian soldier.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In particular, the enemy opened aimed fire from 120mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, sniping weapons and small arms near Pyshchevyk (25km north-east of Mariupol). A Ukrainian soldier was killed in the enemy shelling," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

Outside Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol) and Vodiane in the Sea of Azov area, the occupiers fired grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms. In addition, an enemy UAV crossed the contact line in the same area. It was suppressed timely by EW equipment. Also, near Verkhniotoretske (22km north-east of Donetsk), the invaders fired several shots from grenade machine guns. Ukrainian soldiers opened fire in response to enemy shelling.

Read more: U.S. will never recognize Russia’s purported annexation of Crimea – Biden

"The main purpose of actions of the armed formations of certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions was to provoke the Armed Forces of Ukraine into returning fire to further accuse them of violating the ceasefire. In several cases, the enemy fired on our positions at the same time requesting ceasefire, allegedly due to shelling by the Armed Forces," the JFO Headquarters informs.

The OSCE representatives were informed about the ceasefire violations through the Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC).

As of 07:00, March 1, one ceasefire violation was recorded. The armed formations of the Russian Federation opened aimed fire from grenade machine guns and tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns outside Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol). Ukrainian troops fired back.