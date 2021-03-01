Zelenskyi announces ‘court in smartphone’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi believes that bureaucratic procedures should go online to ensure transparency of the court, and announced a so-called "court in a smartphone".

As reported by Censor.NET.

He said this during the All-Ukrainian Forum "Ukraine 30. Development of Justice" on Monday, March 1.

"Another challenge is to eliminate abuse [of office] and ensure transparency of the court. I believe that IT solutions can be an effective step on this path. By analogy with government services in a smartphone, we strive and will definitely make a court in a smartphone," the president said.

Read more: Zelenskyi, Stoltenberg discuss Ukraine's NATO membership: our immediate goal is MAP

Zelenskyi explained that most of the bureaucratic procedures should "go online." According to the president, this will speed up the judicial process and minimize corruption and opportunities for abuse.