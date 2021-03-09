Occupiers violate ceasefire in Donbas nine times

Over the past day, March 8, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas nine times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group ‘North’, the invaders remotely placed POM-2 mines with the help of a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher near the village of Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group "East", the occupiers opened fire from grenade launchers of various systems and small arms near the village of Vodiane in the Sea of Azov area and the village of Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk).

Outside Opytne (12km north-west of Donetsk), the Russian-occupation forces opened fire from a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher and a grenade machine gun; in the suburbs of Zolote-4 (59km west of Luhansk) – from a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher, a grenade machine gun and small arms; in the area of Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol) – from a tripod-mounted man-portable antitank gun.

The Ukrainian military opened fire in response to the enemy's shelling. No combat losses among Ukrainian soldiers were reported.

Today, March 9, three ceasefire violations have already been recorded in the JFO area.

Ukrainian soldiers fired back in response to the provocative actions of the enemy.

The OSCE representatives were informed about the ceasefire violations through the Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC).