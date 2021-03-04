Peskov: Kremlin Expresses Deep Concerns Over Escalating Tensions In Donbas

The Kremlin is concerned over the recent escalation in Ukraine's breakaway Donbas region, where shelling by Ukrainian forces is becoming more frequent, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, stressing the need to prevent a civil war.

Censor.NET reports citing rg.ru.

"We are deeply concerned as we follow the growing tensions at the line of contact. We see that shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces and different Ukrainian units that are present near the line of contact is becoming more and more frequent. We see that Ukrainian servicemen enter areas where they should not be present after the separation [of forces] was completed.

This raises deep concerns," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin is analyzing the situation, the spokesman added.

"We hope that the Ukrainian authorities will manage to dissuade these units ... from staging further provocations and escalating tensions. We expect the Ukrainian side to remain committed to the agreement reached within the Contact Group," Peskov continued.