Stepanov: Third wave of COVID-19 starts in Ukraine

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine records an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"A total of 54,666 people contracted COVID-19 over the week. We see an increase of almost 10 thousand compared to the week before last, when we had a little over 44 thousand COVID-19 cases," Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said at a briefing.

According to the Health Ministry data, 373.5 thousand COVID-19 antigen tests were performed last week.

As Stepanov noted, Ukraine, as well as other world countries, sees an increase in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations. On Monday, March 8, a total of 26,525 people were in hospitals. "We can say that the third wave of the pandemic has started all over the world, including Ukraine," he said.

As of the morning of March 9, Ukraine reported 1,410,061 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 3,261 new cases recorded over the past day.