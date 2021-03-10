Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 21 times

Over the past day, March 9, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas 21 times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In the area of Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk), Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk), Novozvanivka (70km west of Luhansk), Zolote-4 (59km west of Luhansk) and Opytne (12km north-west of Donetsk), the occupying forces shelled Ukrainian positions, using 120mm and 82mm mortars prohibited by Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns and small arms," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

In the suburbs of Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk), Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol) and Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk), the enemy opened aimed fire from grenade launchers of various systems and heavy machine guns on Ukrainian positions.

Outside Troitske (69km west of Luhansk), Pyshchevyk (25km north-east of Mariupol) and Zalizne (42km north-east of Donetsk), Russian invaders fired hand-held grenade launchers, tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns, heavy machine guns and small arms. The enemy was spotted equipping engineering positions in the direction towards Troitske.

Ukrainian soldiers returned fire in response to the enemy's shelling. Ukrainian troops sustained no combat losses.

The OSCE representatives were informed about the ceasefire violations through the Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC).

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy's actions were aimed at provoking the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine into opening fire to illustrate Russian information narratives about preparations of the Ukrainian military for a forceful scenario of the settlement of the conflict in Donbas.

As of 07:00 on March 10, no shelling was reported. Ukrainian troops continue to control the situation in the Joint Forces Operation area and adhere to the ceasefire.