Shmyhal orders daily monitoring of fuel prices in regions

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has instructed special interdepartmental working groups in the regions to enhance activities to fight against illegal fuel trade.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Consumers must have access to high quality and affordable fuel. We are enhancing the activities of interdepartmental working groups in the regions to take measures to combat illegal fuel turnover. These and other issues have been discussed today at a meeting with representatives of the Economy Ministry, the Ministry of Regional Development, the President’s Office, the Antimonopoly Committee, the National Police, the State Emergency Service and other authorized bodies. The working groups conduct daily monitoring of fuel prices in each district," Shmyhal wrote on his Telegram channel following the meeting dedicated to these issues.

According to the Prime Minister, representatives of the oil and gas industry, relevant associations, local governments, the State Fiscal Service, the State Emergency Service, the National Police and other authorized bodies should be involved in this work.