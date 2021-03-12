Mykytas released from pretrial detention facility

The former head of Ukrbud, former MP of Ukraine Maksym Mykytas was released from custody by the decision of Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv, his attorney-at-law Yevhen Hrushovets said on Facebook.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"It is officially! By the decision of Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv, Maksym Mykytas was released from custody. The unfair measure of restraint has been changed!"

Later Mykytas confirmed this information. "I am going home! [...] Thanks to all the people of goodwill who helped me in this difficult time. I was detained an hour and a half before the New Year, and now I went out into the street, and here is almost the same New Year's weather," he wrote.

Read more: Anti-Corruption Court Revises Ex-MP Mykytas’ Arrest For Round-The-Clock House Arrest

As reported, on December 8, a group of persons kidnapped an employee of a law firm in Kyiv that provided legal assistance to the head of a well-known house development firm. The attackers lured the victim under the pretext of a meeting. After the abduction they demanded that he returned a non-existent debt and forced him to sign a receipt for $800,000 given of the head of the house development company. Subsequently, they seized two mobile phones, money and a car ID card of the victim. A source in law enforcement agencies told that the developer, in whose favour the receipt was signed, is former MP Mykytas.