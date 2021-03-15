Markarova announces plans to establish Ukrainian House in Washington

Newly appointed Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States Oksana Markarova has announced plans to establish the Ukrainian House in Washington in 2021.

Censor.NET reports citing LB.ua.

"In the Ministry of Finance, in addition to the typical Ministry of Finance work itself, my team and I managed to start and successfully create new projects related to public finance – the eData portal, the Startup Fund, and the UkraineInvest office, which are still actively working and developing after I left the Ministry of Finance. Likewise, for Washington, I have a dream, which has already turned into a plan – to establish a permanent Ukrainian House, which will be the main platform for the promotion of Ukrainian narrative, a meeting place for the exchange of ideas of all friends of Ukraine, a place for discussion and promotion of Ukrainian culture," she said in an interview with LB.ua.

According to Markarova, the Ukrainian House will work in synergy with the embassy and will be open to everyone.

"And we will start establishing it this year," she said.