Lviv Strengthens Quarantine Until March 28

Lviv decided to strengthen quarantine from March 19 to March 28.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi announced this on Facebook.

"From Friday, March 19, we are introducing strengthened quarantine on the territory of the Lviv community, which will be in effect until March 28," he wrote.

During this period, junior students will go on holidays, while senior students will continue the distance learning.

Only grocery stores, pharmacies and pet stores will operate in shopping centers.

Hardware stores will be available for pick-up only.

Catering establishments will continue to work only with takeout and delivery.

Beauty salons and gyms will admit clients by individual appointment.

See more: British Ambassador to Ukraine vaccinated with AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. PHOTO

All cultural institutions (cinema, theaters, museums, concert venues) will completely stop working.

All public events will be rescheduled.